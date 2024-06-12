ANC must set up a minority government: SACP

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of the tripartite alliance are expected to hold a political council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the African National Congress (ANC)-proposed government of national unity (GNU).

Last week, the ANC announced that it would seek to form a government of national unity with a group of opposition parties.

This comes after the ANC failed to achieve majority votes in the recent elections.

The party’s alliance partners the Congress of South Africa’s Trade Union (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP) say they do not want the proposed government of national unity to sacrifice the working class.

The SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila says, “We are going to the political alliance council. The ANC must not complicate this matter. It’s a simple matter. The ANC must set up a minority government. With the minority government, we can rule and put the revolutionary agenda clearly on the table. The forces of neoliberalism of the DA as well as the forces of distraction of counter-revolutionary forces symbolised by MK must be equally rejected.”

VIDEO: Mapaila says we need a stable coalition government: