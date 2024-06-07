‘ANC must first consult with South Africans on GNU if they are honest’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Independent candidate, Anele Mda, says that ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa, should first consult with South Africans on the formation of a Government of National Unity (GNU).

Mda’s comments follow Ramaphosa’s pronouncements yesterday that the ANC would be engaging with various political parties meeting certain criteria on forming a GNU.

Mda was speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Friday following the outcomes of the 2024 national elections.

“If this is honest and is genuinely about South Africans, the President of the country right now, President Ramaphosa, must invite the people of South Africa to make contributions to the principles that must define what the pillars that this GNU must be built on. If he does so, we will know that this is not another political gimmick for political parties to position themselves. There are political parties who have pronounced for themselves what ministry they see themselves leading. How selfish can you be?”

The ANC says the aim of its proposed government of national unity is to deal with the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality. The ANC has opted for the government of national unity after elections in which it lost its majority for the first time since the end of apartheid 30 years ago.

The party’s president Cyril Ramaphosa briefed the media in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on the outcomes of a special ANC National Executive Committee meeting on coalition talks …

“The modalities of the GNU will take into the conditions prevailing at this moment in our country’s history. The purpose of the government of national unity must, first and foremost, be to tackle the pressing issues that South Africans want to be addressed. This issues include of job creation, and the growth of our economy that will be inclusive economy, the high cost of living, service delivery, crime and corruption,” says Ramaphosa.