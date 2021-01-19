Carl Niehaus had harsh words to say about Jessie Duarte in a personal statement he released five days ago, on his recovery from COVID-19 pneumonia.

The African National Congress (ANC) says it will not divulge details of a letter informing uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) spokesperson, Carl Niehaus of his notice of suspension.

Niehaus was informed in a letter sent to him on Tuesday, that his attack on ANC Deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, amounts to misconduct and against the ANC’s Disciplinary Act.

In a disciplinary letter, signed by ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule, he has expressed concern over Niehaus’s actions which he says create an impression that he is getting instructions from him.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says the letter was leaked to the media without them knowing.

“The ANC doesn’t wish at this stage to talk about the merits and the demerits of such a correspondence. Safe to say that indeed a letter was written to Comrade Charl to do what is expressed in the letter which is a suspension,” explains Mabe.

In the video below, Mabe reacts to the letter: