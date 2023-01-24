Police in Beaufort-West in the central Karoo are searching for three suspects who shot dead the wife of an ANC MP, Edward Njadu.

Police spokesperson Chris Spies says preliminary investigations reveal that the armed men arrived at the victim’s residence in Kwa Mandlenkosi on Sunday and after a brief discussion, randomly shot at 55-year-old Lydia Njadu and fled.

She sustained several gunshot wounds and was later declared dead by medical personnel on scene. Spies says the suspects are still at large.

In a statement, the ANC in Central Karoo condemned the attack and called on the police to leave no stone unturned in apprehending the perpetrators.