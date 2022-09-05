African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Bongani Bongo has scored another legal victory in the Western Cape High Court.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority’s application for leave to appeal the court’s earlier ruling which discharged Bongo in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Bongo’s legal troubles emanate from allegations that he attempted to bribe then evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara in a Parliamentary inquiry into corruption at Eskom.

Bongo was acquitted last year by Judge President Hlophe after the state concluded its case.

Hlophe again this morning dismissed the state’s application for leave to appeal.

National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape Spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila says they are exploring the possibility of directly petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeal.

“The judge president of the High Court of SA, Western Cape division, in dismissing our application, did not hand down judgment or provide reasons. We have requested reasons for his decision, as we will be exploring the option of petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeal.”