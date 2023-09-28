The African National Congress (ANC) has expressed its deepest condolences to the family of party stalwart Aziz Goolam Hoosein Pahad, following his passing at the age of 82.

In a statement issued by the ANC, Pahad is remembered as a dedicated patriot, freedom fighter, and unwavering servant of the people throughout his lifetime.

The ANC hailed him as a distinguished member of the party, a brilliant diplomat, and a strategic thinker who made significant contributions as a Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister for International Relations from 1994 to 2008.

The statement reads, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Aziz Goolam Hoosein Pahad…”

The party says Pahad leaves behind a legacy of commitment to the ANC and the people of South Africa. He is survived by his wife, Angina, a brother, children, a granddaughter, and extended family members.

Additionally, his passing is mourned by countless friends, comrades, and colleagues, both in South Africa and around the world.

The announcement of the funeral arrangements will be done in due course.

RIP Aziz Pahad I Looking at the life and times of the Former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister

Pahad’s political journey

Pahad’s journey in politics spans back to the apartheid era. A staunch advocate for non-racialism, Pahad played a significant role in the establishment of the anti-apartheid movement in the United Kingdom and Europe and held public and secret transition talks with different role players in order to end apartheid.

This eventually led to the unbanning of political organisations, the release of Nelson Mandela, and dialogues and discussions that eventually led to a free democratic South Africa.

He left South Africa shortly after the Rivonia Trial, which saw struggle icons including Nelson Mandela, Govan Mbeki and Walter Sisulu being sentenced to life imprisonment.

Pahad returned to South Africa from exile in 1990 and he became the Deputy Head of the ANC Department of International Affairs in 1991.

Remembering ANC Stalwart Aziz Pahad: Terry Bell

The life & time of Aziz Pahad by SABC Digital News