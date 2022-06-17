The uMkhonto we Sizwe Liberation War Veterans (MKLWV) has decided to remain mum on the Phala Phala saga involving President Cyril Ramaphosa, refusing to be drawn into the debacle.

During a media briefing at Luthuli House on Friday, the ruling party’s Military Veterans wing – which is undergoing a process of renewal and unity – was pressed on its stance on the issue.

The Convenor of the Interim Structure, Dan Hatto, responded to questions regarding the matter by stating that the alleged theft of US$4 million at the Limpopo farm belonging to the President is an African National Congress (ANC) matter, and their primary mandate deals with issues of the military veterans.

“We are definitely not going to solve all the problems of the ANC,” says Hatto.

The uMkhonto we Sizwe Liberation War Veteran briefs members of the media and public on its upcoming visit to KwaZulu-Natal, during which they will discuss plans to expedite the delivery of welfare benefits to former Umkhonto WeSizwe combatants.

Hatto says, “People were involved in war when it’s over – it is expected that they will need to be assisted by the government of the day because of the time they spent fighting in the war. This concession is not made in South Africa only; it is s done in countries all over the world. There are quite a number of benefits which they [veterans] must be assisted with.”

The current interim committee of the organisation was recently elected in May following a conference held in East London, and has been mandated to unite, renew and deal with the welfare of the community of former MK combatants”

Although the structure acknowledges that its tasks ahead are daunting, it stands united and resolute to work closely with all sectors of society. -Reporting by Canny Maphanga