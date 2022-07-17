The African National Congress’ National (ANC) spokesperson, Pule Mabe says that preparations are underway for the memorial service of the Party’s late Secretary General, Jessie Duarte on Thursday.

Watch: ANC’s Spokesperson, Pule Mabe, speaking about the National Memorial Service for Duarte

The 68 year old Duarte passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. She was buried on Sunday afternoon as according to Muslim rites.

Mabe adds that details of the service will be announced in due course.

“We’ve already begun speaking to our structures, especially here in Gauteng. The Provincial Secretary comrade TK Nciza, has already indicated that they are securing UJ. There is already a planned mobilisation programme. We are most likely to have a briefing on Tuesday, to now outline the format of the programme.” says Mabe.

WATCH: Removal of the @MYANC flag by Comrades @GwedeMantashe1 and Nomvula Mokonyane. Cde Mantashe hands it over to the Treasurer General Cde Paul Mashatile who subsequently hands it over to the family representative. #RIPJessieDuarte pic.twitter.com/MIgGID7fRy — Gauteng ANC #VoteANC (@GautengANC) July 17, 2022