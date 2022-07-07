Disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) members in the Klerksdorp-based Matlosana Local Municipality in the North West, say they are doubtful about a new team appointed by the party’s national working committee to again investigate allegations of irregularities during the councillor candidates election processes in November.

This allegedly resulted in the removal of candidates nominated by communities and their replacement with those chosen by the regional leadership.

The four member team is led by Free State provincial list committee member, Tate Makgoe.

The North West has lodged over 1 200 disputes, 155 of which were in the Matlosana region.

Pakiso Mqikela is among those who lodged a dispute.

“It really raises eyebrows, the person who is a convener here of this particular committee, is from Free State, where there are also problems. How do you address a problem with another problem. Now we don’t have confidence with regards to the committee that is here. Taking into consideration the decision of the NEC was to say the matter must be address urgently.”

Lopang Rothman, a regional leader in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda region based in Klerksdorp, believes the decision by the party’s national leadership is a delaying tactic.

“We have been seeing letters from ntate Kgalema Motlanthe, that indicated the programme of action towards the bi-elections that was suppose to happen by June. Subsequent to that, there were more letters again from the office of the TG [treasurer-general Paul Mashatile] also outlining the programme.”

“What we can say is that this is another delaying tactic. The two months that they are referring to, we know it is going to happen. The ANC is in a tight corner now, we don’t see this thing happening,” adds Rothman.

The video below is reporting on tensions among ANC members in North West reach boiling point: