ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says a group of party members that are challenging the nominations process for the additional NEC members, do not understand the rules governing the process.

Mabe was speaking on the sidelines of the ANC Special NEC meeting that took place at Nasrec in Johannesburg. It has been adjourned.

The group has threatened to take the ANC to court ahead of the party’s 55th National Conference next week. They are demanding that its Electoral Committee provide raw data with regards to the total number of nominations per candidate received.

A list of 200 additional members have been released by the Committee. Mabe has pleaded with ANC members to exercise discipline.

“Total number of those nominated at this conference was 10 000 of the 10 354 or so of them managed to secure provincial nominations of the 354 the top 200 in terms of numerical balance were published there. So, if these cadres wanted to understand this principle, they should have engaged with the ANC for it to be clarified. Our appeal to members of the ANC is that the first discipline they must carry is to submit themselves to organisational processes.”

Mabe speaks to the media after special NEC meeting:

The group’s Mandisi Masala says they are not affiliated to any camp in the party.

Masala says they are simply seeking transparency by demanding that the Electoral Committee release raw data of all nominations during the recently held branch general meetings.

He says, “The ANC if they do not deal with this matter this Friday, the NEC we are taking them to court, we are going to take this conference to court, we are taking the conference to court because we were not given sufficient responsibility and also other things of us being in the list, it is the first time in our lives where you see a list being prepared by a committee. We know PGCs (Provincial General Councils) where provinces consolidate it has not been done, it is a cabal that has done this thing.”