Chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) Electoral Committee, Kgalema Motlanthe, says party members who are charged with serious crimes will not be allowed to contest in the upcoming National Elective Conference.

Motlanthe says the National Executive Committee of the party has called on delegates of the December elective conference to ensure that the best leaders are elected.

Motlanthe was speaking at a media briefing at the party headquarters in Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

“Any member may stand if they have been active for at least 10 years for NEC unless they have been found guilty of and charged with unethical or immoral conduct. Any serious crime or corruption than those ones are disqualified. A serious crime is one that results in a prison sentence that’s longer than six months and a charge from a court of law. The rule applies also to members who have been charged with any criminal offence in cases that are still being heard or a judgment being appealed. Those ones are excluded from availing themselves for election.”

In the video below, ANC addresses the media on its official nomination process and rules: