ANC member voices concerns over DA’s powers bill in Western Cape

A Member of the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) Thembi Nkadimeng has voiced concerns over the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) initiative to introduce a provincial powers bill in the Western Cape.

Nkadimeng asserts that the national government should regulate provincial powers, responding to the DA’s bid to grant more authority to capable provincial and local governments.

The proposed bill aims to empower provinces and local governments to address service delivery issues when the national government falls short.

Speaking at a media briefing during the ANC NEC meeting in Boksburg, Nkadimeng urges Western Cape residents to reject the bill, arguing that the Constitution does not support federalism.

She emphasises that all provincial powers are delegated from the national government and accused the DA’s move of being unconstitutional.

In response to this, the Revolutionary Alliance, consisting of the ANC, South African Communist Party (SACP), Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), and the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO), condemned the DA’s bill.

They accused the DA of attempting to preserve apartheid-era white privilege and undermining constitutional principles.

The DA, however, contends that the bill aims to maximise provincial powers and address service delivery challenges in areas of overlap with national functions. It highlights the successes of initiatives like the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP), which contributed to a 14% decrease in the year-on-year murder rate in the Western Cape.

As the debate continues, the ANC alliance plans to deploy its members to public hearings on the bill in the province.

Additional Reporting: Bongisipho Magcaba

