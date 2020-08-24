Mohamed became an ANC member of the National Assembly last year after having served 27 years in the provincial justice department.

The former head of the Justice Department in the Western Cape, Advocate Hishaam Mohamed, has died.

Advocate Mohamed apparently suffered a heart attack. Mohamed became an ANC member of the National Assembly last year after having served 27 years in the provincial justice department. In Parliament, he served as an ANC Whip on the Justice and Correctional Service Portfolio Committee.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina, “He died with his boots on, as he attended the study group of justice this morning. He died as preparing to attend a strategy meeting. He was one of the most committed whips in the team. He will be sadly missed by the ANC caucus. He went out of the way to call of duty around Cape Town, especially for the needy. May your soul rest in peace, comrade Mohamed.”

Statement on Mohamed’s passing: