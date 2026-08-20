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ANC member demands Mbalula rescind E Cape PEC reinstatement

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula briefs the media on the side-lines of the special sitting of the ANC NEC in Boksburg, East Rand on August 7, 2026.
  • The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula briefs the media on the side-lines of the special sitting of the ANC NEC in Boksburg, East Rand on August 7, 2026.
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  • X @MYANC
Abongile Jantjies

An African National Congress (ANC) member in the Eastern Cape has written to the party’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula to demand that he rescind the decision to reinstate the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC).

In a letter that SABC News has seen, Luntu Sokutu says that the structure’s term of office lapsed on May 8.

He states that the decision to reinstate a PEC without having held a Provincial Elective Conference is unlawful and is in violation of the party’s Constitution.

Mbalula has since been given seven days to dissolve the PEC or risk further legal action.

Sokutu says no structure or individual has the authority to extend the term of office of an expired structure.

“The reinstatement or recognition of a PEC, whose term of office has lapsed, is in violation of the ANC Constitution in particular and the intention of the letter is to ensure that the ANC does not violate its own Constitution.”

Sokutu adds, “You serve powers that are not granted by the Constitution itself. The only way you can extend the term office of any structure is to amend the Constitution and that can only be done at a national conference.”

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