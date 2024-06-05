ANC meets with at least six political parties

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) says it has met with at least six political parties with a view of forming coalition governments or a government of national unity at national and provincial levels.

This came out at the party’s media briefing in Johannesburg earlier this morning. The parties include the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), National Freedom Party (NFP) and Patriotic Alliance (PA).

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says they want to form a government that will put the interest of the people of South Africa first. However, she says they have not made any headway with the MK Party but will continue to engage with them.

“We have been meeting with all parties that are keen to contributing ideas on how we can collectively move our country forward. The officials have reported to the NWC that the ANC has repeatedly reached out to the MK Party for an engagement meeting with no positive response our door remains open to all parties that are keen to work with us to take this country forward.”

Video: ANC briefs media on its National Working Committee meeting outcomes

The South African Communist Party (SACP) says it will not support a coalition government that includes the Democratic Alliance. SACP General Secretary, Solly Mapaila, says the Communist Party is clear about its anti-capitalist trajectory.

“We support a minority government with GNU features. That is the government of national unity features without the role and participation of DA led forces. So we are clear about our anti-capitalist trajectory. The problem we faced in this country is because we have pursued over the years and have been beholden to the interest of capital who have always threatened us about the stability of our economy.”

Additional Reporting by Sibahle Motha