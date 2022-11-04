African National Congress (ANC) Spokesperson, Pule Mabe says following Branch General Meetings across the country, the ANC has now met the 70% threshold to go ahead with the National Elective Conference at Nasrec between 16-20 December 2022.

He says what is now left is for all those who wish to participate in the conference to be registered as delegates.

Mabe has briefed the media at the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg.

“The ANC will indeed sit its conference. We’ve achieved the threshold now required to sit on Conference. We are hoping with the wide that is expected to take place, this weekend, we will be able to even pass a higher percentage, I will allow our SG office led by Comrade Mashatile to come and give you further briefings on that.” adds Mabe.

