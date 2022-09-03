A symbolic march is being held in Sebokeng south of Gauteng on Saturday to commemorate the 38th anniversary of the Vaal Uprising in which 30 people, including four local councillors, were killed by apartheid security forces on this day in September 1984 while protesting against high local tariffs.

The march will start from the Sebokeng Post Office and go all the way to the Saul Tsotetsi Sports Centre where attendees will be addressed by the new Gauteng ANC chairperson Panyaza Lesufi.

African National Congress Sedibeng region spokesperson Velile Mkhontwana explains the significance of commemorating historic events: “Unfortunately for the past four years, the ANC leadership has not been in existence in the region. So this new leadership is trying to revive that spirit of rallying up all community members, their victims and families.”

The ANC Sedibeng region, this week, published a commemorative post that provided an extensive account of the Vaal Uprising.