EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu says the party believes the ANC and the majority of political parties in South Africa exist to protect the interests of capitalists.

Shivambu says that is the reason why President Cyril Ramaphosa’s solution to the energy crisis is the private sector.

Shivambu is delivering the party’s ninth anniversary lecture at the University of the Free State.

The EFF was formed on the 26th of July 2013 in Soweto.

Shivambu says the EFF is the party that stands for ordinary people, the youth and the working class.

VIDEO | EFF celebrates its 9th anniversary in Bloemfontein: