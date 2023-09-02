The African National Congress (ANC) Manifesto review, which will take place on Sunday, will provide an opportunity for the ruling party to reflect honestly and critically on the promises it made to South Africans in its 2019 Manifesto launch. According to ANC officials, this method will allow for full talks with the nation about the difficulties and progress it has made.

The ANC says it will be engaging various stakeholders such as academia and civil society organisations as it builds up to its next manifesto launch next year.

The party claims that it’s achieved 70% of the 120 commitments it made in 2019.

The ANC plans to engage in transparent discussions with the public regarding the commitments made to the nation four years ago. This will also serve as an opportunity for the governing party to address its shortcomings.

This as the electricity crisis has worsened over the years and the cost of living has increased sharply while unemployment levels have skyrocketed.

The ANC hopes that through this process, it will be able to improve its performance and refresh its mandate.

Asked why South Africans should give the ANC another chance, this is what the party’s Secretary General Fikile Mbalula had to say.

“South Africans have long given the ANC a second chance, this will be the third chance or so. We are the incumbent, we must account for the challenges we face and the work we have done and at the same time, what we are doing to address the challenges our people face.”

The party says it’s achieved a number of commitments it has made, but acknowledges that there have been reversals in some critical areas.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu says “You just need to be here at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Sunday to get a sense of what we’re talking about and do some fact-checking as well about where we account for and where these 102 achievements are coming from. We are looking forward to interacting with South Africans about the main hits as well as the misses in the message of the ANC since 2019 and I think one of the main things as the ANC is that we need to remain candid with South Africa’s especially where they are facing challenges beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The review process will also be rolled out in various provinces throughout the month of September.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address party members on Sunday.

