The African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party has made great strides to ensure unity and renew the party as was mandated by its national congress last year.

He was engaging with the media on the sidelines of the National Executive Committee meeting, taking place in Boksburg East of Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa says the ruling party is working as a well-oiled machine, focused on delivering on its promises to ordinary citizens.

He says it’s important that national government intervene and support local governments when it comes to service delivery.

‘No plan to oust Mashatile’

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa says there is no plan to oust Deputy President Paul Mashatile. This is amid Sunday newspaper reports that the Deputy President made claims to this effect. Ramaphosa says he’s had discussions with Mashatile regarding the matter and reassured his deputy that he has no plans to redeploy him.

Ramaphosa engages with the media:

Zama-zamas

Ramaphosa has warned the so-called construction mafia and zama-zamas that they will feel the might of the law.

Among the 17 people who died in a toxic gas leak in Boksburg earlier this week, at least five were illegal miners.

Ramaphosa says all spheres of government are working together to clamp down on illegal activities in the mining and construction sectors.

President of the Association of Construction Managers, Anthony Afordofe shares more: