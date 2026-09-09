ANC made commitment to resolve issues raised in Tembisa: Malatji

African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) President Collen Malatji says the ANC has made commitment to resolve the issues that that the community of Tembisa has raised.

Malatji spoke to SABC News on the sidelines of a campaign that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa alongside other leaders are undertaking in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Water shortages, sewage, unemployment, high electricity prices as well as high rates and taxes are some issues that the community in the area have raised.

ANC Youth League President Collen Malatji explains, “Sewage problems and water problems are as a result of a broken community but the ANC has made a commitment through the president that they are going to put a clear infrastructure investment project that they will expand all of our townships to accommodate a volume of a number of people we have here.”

Video: ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on the campaign trail in Ekurhuleni