ANC Limpopo to launch LGE manifesto at Peter Mokaba Stadium

The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo is planning to launch its Local Government Election (LGE) manifesto at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday.

The party’s provincial chairperson, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, will deliver the keynote speech at the launch.

ANC’s deputy provincial chairperson, John Mpe, says, “We are ready; all the logistics have been dealt with, the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium is ready, even on the precinct itself, we have enough parking, we are expecting well over 20 000 people here, and we are confident that all those people will be welcomed comfortably.”