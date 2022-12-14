The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has re-iterated its support for Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the party for a second term.

The party in the province held its special provincial general council in Polokwane. The PGC is in preparation for party’s national conference at Nasrec, in Johannesburg, starting on Friday.

The ANC provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe however says some branches in Limpopo have also nominated Zweli Mkhize for the position of party president.

“The PGC did not deliberate of the candidate with regard to top six Limpopo its preferred candidate is President Ramaphosa, Paul Mashatile as deputy president, Stan Mathabatha as national chair, comrade Ndumiseni as the secretary, Nomvula Mokonyane as the deputy secretary general, comrade Benjani Chauke as the Treasurer general that is the wish of branches in Limpopo,” Madadzhe explained.

Two ANC Limpopo leaders set to compete for position of national chairperson

Party provincial chair Stanley Mathabatha and former party PEC member David Masondo will be competing against the current national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe.

Masondo was part of the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) that was disbanded over ten years ago. The province has also dismissed claims that the PEC has reneged on its support for party president, Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid for a second term.

The gloves are off as two Limpopo ANC heavyweights prepare to do battle. This won’t be the first time that the pair encounters each other as adversaries. Masondo is one of eight MECs that Mathabatha fired during his maiden reshuffle in 2013. At the time, five provincial departments had been placed under administration.

