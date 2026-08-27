ANC leadership still deciding on North West PEC structure

The African National Congress (ANC) national leadership is still contemplating a way forward regarding its North West structure.

This follows the expiry of the North West ANC Provincial Executive Committee’s (PEC) term of office a few days ago.

The provincial structure was elected in Rustenburg in August 2022.

The party has failed to convene an early provincial conference in March this year, in line with the resolution of the Provincial General Council (PGC) held last year.

ANC National Spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, stressed that there is no leadership vacuum in the province, despite the expired PEC’s term of office.

Bhengu-Motsiri says, “The ANC is aware that the term of Office of the North West PEC has concluded in line with the ANC constitution. The organisation has clear processes governing leadership transition and the expiry of the term doesn’t create a leadership vacuum.”

She says. “National officials and the NEC will determine the appropriate way forward in accordance with the constitution. The ANC remains committed to ensuring continuity, stability and the effective functioning of all its structures.”

The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) has called for the establishment of an interim provincial structure to rebuild the party in the province.

SANCO’s National Spokesperson, Mzukisi Jam, says, “The tenure of the outgoing leadership was engulfed by internal factional battles; it was about them as leaders within the PEC, more than it had to be about the province.”

Jam says, “We have to start on a new page and rebuild; we would have to consider having a PTT (Provincial Task Team), and a PTT which is not really composed of the same people, of the same PEC, which has successfully failed.”

-Reporting by Thabiso Moss.