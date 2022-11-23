The Chairperson of the African National Congress Electoral Committee Kgalema Motlanthe has confirmed that those nominated for the top six leadership positions of the party have been vetted.

The incumbent president, Cyril Ramaphosa and NEC member, Zweli Mkhize, have been nominated to lead the ANC.

Paul Mashatile, Ronald Lamola and Oscar Mabuyane have been nominated for the position of Deputy President.

The branches nominated Nomvula Mokonyane and Febe Potgieter for Deputy Secretary General.

Speaking to the media in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Motlanthe said all nominees accepted their nominations ahead of the ANC’s 55th National Conference next month.

“The names that have been successfully nominated and audited and as the Electoral Committee asked each one of them whether they accept the nomination or not and they have all confirmed as such, that they accept the nomination. And as you know the rules allow for the vetting process.”

Fight for the ANC Presidency will be a two-horse race:

INFOGRAPHIC | Top six candidates for ANC leadership

<br /> Design by SABC Digital News