ANC lauds the work that turned around eThekwini Municipality

The African National Congress (ANC) lauded the work of turning around eThekwini Municipality led by Mayor Cyril Xaba.

The party’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula says the finances of the municipality are now stable, and service delivery is being rolled out. Mayoral candidates of the eight metros and secondary cities will also be announced in the next two weeks by the ANC.

Treasury has withheld grants to several municipalities due to bad financial management. National Treasury will commence releasing the remaining withheld July 2026 Local Government

Equitable Share transfers from 31 July 2026 to municipalities. The funds were withheld due to severe financial mismanagement from several municipalities. The total money to be released on the 31st of July 2026 will be R7.1 billion.

Video: Media briefing on the temporary withholding of municipal equitable share transfers

Mbalula says some municipalities have turned the corner in their finances with eThekwini being the flagship metro on financial management.

“Number of key auditors arising, and in KwaZulu-Natal along Richmond, Masinga, and Umfuhuti, and clean audits for the first time in years, while some 18 municipalities across KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and the North West have climbed out of the West audit categories. eThekwini is in steady financial recovery, collecting 93 cents in every rand it bills, with billing accuracy near total. These are not yet victories to be celebrated, but they are the proof that disciplined and competent and capable hands can bring municipality back to health,” says Mbalula.

On national matters, the ANC has thrown its weight behind National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza who is facing a motion of no confidence.

Mbalula says opposition parties are being unfair on Didiza.

“The National Working Committee also defends the Speaker of the National Assembly against the motion of no confidence. Faced with litigation between two parties, she may later preside over. The correct and constitutional theme was precisely what she did, not to take a side to punish a presiding officer for refusing to be partisan is to stand the principle on its head. And Parliament must come and work at the same time. It cannot be consumed by one matter, while our people are jobless at the cost of living [goes up],” Mbalula explains.

On migration challenges and marchers, the ANC views the organizers as denting the country’s image globally as a xenophobic nation.

“The organizers and funders must understand they are eroding our standing as a safe home for the tourist and the investor and isolating us from our own continent. And when South Africa stands alone, it will not succeed. We see these patterns for what they are: the urgent provocateur, the cheap mob politics of the palate chasing and the poison of ethno-nationalism that will break this country apart. The enforcement of our laws is the work of the state and of no one else.” Mbalula added.

On the 15th of August, the ANC will launch its elections manifesto in Diepsloot, Riverpark moving away from Stadium politics. Before the launch, party officials will go to all eight metros to announce the mayoral candidates.