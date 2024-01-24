ANC in KZN makes unsuccessful attempts to get Zuma back

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says it has made several, unsuccessful attempts to reach out to its former President Jacob Zuma. Zuma recently threw his support behind the newly formed uMkhonto Wesizwe Party, revealing he would vote for them and not the ANC.

The ANC in the province addressed the media in Durban.

ANC Provincial Secretary Bheki Mtolo did not mince his words, saying they have taken a decision to act against members who are engaged in activities linked to other parties.

Mtolo says they have tried everything possible to convince Zuma to re-consider his decision to campaign for the newly formed uMkhonto Wesizwe party, without success.

“The following action has been taken by the Provincial Executive Committee, all ANC public representatives who are participating in the activities of other political formations their membership is summarily suspended with immediate effect and will be brought before the ANC Provincial Disciplinary Committee. Members of the ANC who associate themselves and participate actively in the activities of other political parties that contest elections against the ANC, they are presumed as have left the ANC and voluntarily terminated their membership and will be removed from the membership register of all our members.”

Zuma made the announcement a few weeks ago that he is no longer campaigning for the ANC, instead throwing his weight behind Umkhonto Wesizwe.

Mtolo confirmed that the Provincial Executive Committee has suspended three of its councillors who have associated themselves with other political parties. He also sought to clarify the issue of the ANC eThekwini region chair Zandile Gumede who is facing fraud and corruption charges.

In light of this, she was asked to step aside as chair of the ANC in eThekwini region. Mtolo answered to queries that Gumede has, however, recently been seen campaigning for the ANC.

“Councillors that we are sure are participating in this thing but we must write a letter to them before we announce their names, but they are three. We will be suspending those ones, the issue of Zandile, she is a member of the ANC in good standing, she is on step aside, she is not expelled. The only thing you can’t stop her is to tell people to vote for the ANC, it is impossible to say Zandile don’t tell people to vote for the ANC, how do you do that? One thing you must also accept is that the people of eThekwini love Zandile, you must also accept that.”

Mtolo called for tolerance as parties build their election campaigns.

“We are calling upon all our members to not disturb any activities of political parties, don’t destroy their material, don’t remove their posters, let make the campaign free, peaceful and enjoyable. We say please entrust us with adequate support to take our province forward to a brighter future. In the history of our democracy, no other political formations ever reached this record of popular support in the province. We call upon the leaders and members of the ANC to unite, work together and strengthen their organisation.”

On governance matters, the party says it is working on resolving service delivery challenges in some of its municipalities. Five new changes have been effected at municipalities such as KwaDukuza, Umdoni and Ray Nkonyeni.

The party’s election manifesto will be delivered next month in Durban.