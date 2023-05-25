The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal says the results of Wednesday’s by-elections confirm that they still have the support of voters in the province.

The hotly contested Ward 73 in the eThekwini Municipality remains in the hands of the Democratic Alliance (DA). Ward 15 in Mandeni and Ward 12 in uMzimkhulu were retained by the ANC.

ANC Spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Mafika Mndebele, has urged the party’s local leaders to ensure they speed up service delivery.

“The ANC managed to retain two of its wards but also it managed to more than double the votes that it got in the last elections in a ward that was won by the DA. For us as the African National Congress, this shows quite clearly the trust and support that the masses of our people continue to have in our organisation. We call upon our representatives to always be amongst the people, work with the people, and ensure that they speed up service delivery.”

Speaking to SABC News during the by-elections, ANC Provincial Chairperson, Siboniso Duma, was optimistic about the party performing well:

#sabcnews ANC KZN chair Sboniso Duma is also optimistic about his party performing well. pic.twitter.com/MlwzBAaL0A — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) May 24, 2023

