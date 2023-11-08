ANC KZN denies claims that Premier Dube-Ncube is being undermined

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has rubbished claims that Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube is being undermined by the party’s Provincial chairperson who is also MEC for Economic Development, Siboniso Duma.

A video has gone viral of Duma receiving the Webb Ellis Rugby World Cup trophy. Duma then lifted the trophy with Springboks player Eben Etzebeth during the Durban leg of the Springboks Trophy Parade Tour.

The national leadership of the ANC Women’s League issued a scathing statement condemning Duma’s actions and describing them as regrettable. Duma has come under heavy criticism from the Women’s League leadership and opposition parties. The women’s league accused Duma of repeatedly undermining Premier Dube-Ncube.

In response, ANC KZN Provincial Secretary Bheki Mtolo has downplayed the incident, saying both Duma and Dube-Ncube had agreed on who would lift the trophy.

“The Premier also sent me a WhatsApp to clarify that we must not worry about this. It’s not a true reflection of what has happened. They have agreed with the chair that you see this guy is too tall and I may not match him when he is going up.”

When asked to respond Premier Dube-Ncube said she is a strong leader who cannot be intimidated.

“I cannot believe that I can be overshadowed, I think I’m a woman enough I’m strong enough and I’m a leader enough and I do not believe that any woman at any time needs to feel overshadowed. We need to understand that we are leaders in our own rights,” says Dube-Ncube.

Mtolo further lambasted the statement issued by the women’s league. “I seriously doubt they were genuine I think they are in another programme, but we are not surprised. There is a lot of disruption, the current leadership of the women’s league is doing in the province of KZN. We are not worried about that, they won’t match us no matter how much they try,” Mtolo adds.

Two centres of power

The ANC in the province has avoided what’s been referred to as the two centres of power. In the past, it’s been customary that the party’s provincial leader also serves as Premier in an effort to avoid possible power struggles.

KwaZulu-Natal is the only province where this is not so.

Political Analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu says this incident must not be seen in isolation.

“There is a trend that has been happening and people who have been watching with keen interest are of the view that there is a looming power struggle between the two which might then invoke the concept of the so-called two centres of power existing within the province of KZN,” says Mngomezulu.

When asked for a comment further on their statement, the ANCWL said it was not taking any interviews.