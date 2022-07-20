It’s a festival of contestation ahead of the African National Congress’ (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal elective conference that starts on Friday.

Sihle Zikalala who during the previous conference was elected unopposed is this time around likely to face a tough race for the chairperson’s position.

It is believed that at least six other ANC members have their eye on the top position.

Among those tipped for the chairperson’s position are the incumbent Sihle Zikalala, member of the provincial legislature and ANC PEC member Sboniso Duma, MEC for Finance and ANC KwaZulu-Natal treasurer Nomusa Dube Ncube, businessman Sandile Zungu, former director-general in provincial government Nhlanhla Ngidi, and current Emalahleni region chairperson, Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

With the battle for regional power being pulled in so many directions, political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu has warned that the province might go to the national conference later this year, fragmented and divided as they were previously in 2017.

Professor Bheki Mngomezulu “The question then becomes how will this affect the province because from where I am standing it is not going to augur well for the unity in the province and then when the comes for the national conference of the ANC to convene in December KwaZulu-Natal will go to that conference divided again as they did in 2017 and the results of that they were unable to get any seat in the top six simple because they were singing from different tunes and my fear then is that unless the leadership of the province is careful the province of KwaZulu-Natal will be on the losing side again.”

The current chair in the eThekwini region and former eThekwini mayor – Zandile Gumede – who was tipped to contest the Treasurer’s position, is among those who cannot contest for positions due to the party’s step aside rule.

ANC Politics | ANC in KwaZulu-Natal divided over the step-aside rule: 28 March 2022

The decision by the ANC’s national executive committee calls for members facing criminal charges to step aside from their positions within the party.

Gumede is currently on trial for fraud and corruption charges. She was elected to the position of eThekwini regional chairperson in absentia in April.

ANC Youth League co-ordinator in KwaZulu-Natal, Mafika Mndebele is among those who are unhappy about the implications of the step aside rule.

Mafika Mndebele says “Definitely when we go to the Provincial Conference of the ANC, the ANC Youth League will lobby branches of the ANC to ensure that the Step Aside Policy becomes the thing of the past or it is meant to be in line with the Constitution of the ANC which amongst other things is that a person is innocent until proven guilty by the court of law the ANC Youth League will be pushing for the Step Aside Rule.”

Mngomezulu says preventing members from contesting for positions is likely to exacerbate divisions in the ANC.

“It will serve the ANC well to put this Step Aside Rule until they convene their conference because and then revisit this particular resolution and see if it achieved what they wanted to achieve specifically the renewal agenda so, in a nutshell, my view is that this issue will not bring unity to the organisation if anything it will further reap it apart and it is a serious concern.”

The ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal elective conference starts in Durban on Friday.

At least 1 500 delegates from eleven regions will meet.

The ANC goes to the conference licking its wounds after it lost 18 municipalities to the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) during last year’s municipal elections.