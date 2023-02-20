The SA Zionist Federation (SAZF) has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to focus on solving the current energy and water crisis, rather than involving the country in issues surrounding Israel and the African Union (AU).

The federation has accused the South African government of being involved in the removal of a senior Israeli diplomat from the AU’s annual summit.

Videos are circulating online, showing a security guard escorting Israeli diplomat Sharon Bar-li out of the meeting in Ethiopia this weekend.

The SAZF says this is a breach of protocol as Israel has Observer Status.

SAZF National Chairperson Rowan Polovin says, “It is very unfortunate that the ANC is so obsessed with Israel when we literally cannot keep the lights on or water running in SA. I would strongly advise the ANC government to focus on improving and solving our domestic issues as opposed to spending so much time on Israel.”

“I would suggest that it is an attempt to deflect from all the failures that are happening locally and I think that the average South African is more interested in their electricity and water supply and their food security than SA’s political manoeuvre on the continent,” Polovin adds.

The full interview with Rowan Polovin:

