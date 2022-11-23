African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful, Zweli Mkhize has lashed out at some of the leaders in the ANC who he claims are determined to use money to get to be elected into positions of power.

He says as the ANC prepares for its National Conference starting on the 16th of next month, party members should refuse to be bought into voting a certain way.

Mkhize will be taking on incumbent ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the conference in Nasrec next month. He addressed ANC members who gathered at the DH Williams Hall in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, who had attended the Mama Bertha Gxowa Memorial Lecture.

He says the ANC is not for sale.

“The ANC is not for sale comrades. It does not matter how much, we refuse to be bought. Well, I’ve seen in a number of areas where people who need the money, took the money and voted the right way. I’m saying comrades, we need to restore the ANC to the kind of integrity of the leadership – as being the people who are trustworthy and honest people and not people who are going to be selling on the basis of the highest bidder.”

Ramaphosa and Mkhize nominated to contest for the position for ANC president:

Zweli Mkhize on his campaign

Mkhize says his campaign to lead the governing party is anchored on four pillars.

He was speaking in an exclusive interview with the SABC.

He has given the reasons why he is fit for the job.

“There are four areas that one wants to focus on. The first one has got to do with rebuilding the ANC, strengthening the ANC as a party. Secondly is to improve the government and ensure that it is able to implement policies and there is service delivery. Thirdly is to deal with issues of economy; the levels of poverty and unemployment have gone very high and lastly is the issue of the geo-politics that we have to focus on. So, looking at those particular areas, it’s important for us to say, we have good policies of the ANC, we want to try and get leadership that must focus on implementation, let’s see what can be done, let’s make it sure it gets done and it works.”

In conversation with ANC Presidential hopeful Dr. Zweli Mkhize:

Mkhize further called for party members to make sure that after the conference there are no factions. He says factionalism is a threat to the party’s National Executive Committee. Mkhize has been nominated by some ANC branches to take over as party president, challenging the incumbent, president Cyril Ramaphosa.