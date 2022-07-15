The African National Congress (ANC) Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) in the North West announces that the process for resolving the issues brought forth by various branches from across the province has been completed by the provincial dispute resolution committee of the party.

They relate to branch general meetings held in preparation for the long-awaited provincial conference.

About 112 disputes were lodged which resulted in the postponement of the conference last month.

Spokesperson for the ANC IPC, Kenny Morolong says, “We can confirm that the provincial dispute resolution committee has concluded all its processes and has ordered that there must be 32 re-runs of the 112 disputes which were lodged with the said committee.

“All other outstanding matters with respect to appeals, are with the national dispute resolution committee, which will express itself at an appropriate time.”

Morolong says following these developments, a date for the provincial conference has also been determined.

“Finally the National Executive Committee concurred that the provincial conference of the ANC in the North West province will be held on the 12th to the 14th of August 2022. The provincial conference will be held in Rustenburg at the civic centre.”

VIDEO: ANC branches in North West raise concerns about party’s disregard of their disputes:

