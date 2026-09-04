ANC intends to challenge IEC over candidate capture failures

The African National Congress (ANC) intends to challenge the technical failures that prevented the capturing some of their candidates on the IEC’s Online System, including approaching the Electoral Court.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa communicated the party’s decision to journalists, on the sidelines of a door-to door campaign in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni earlier Friday.

Around 181 ANC ward and PR councillors are disqualified from contesting in the upcoming local government elections.

The party claims to have experienced technical issues with the IEC’s candidate-capture system and as a result could not complete the remainder of the candidate entries.

“Well, there are processes that are now being looked at to see whether the approach to the IEC will be the best one, or the approach to the entity or institution. That is mandated to deal with these types of problems and disputes, so court, the Electoral Court, which is a specialist institution, should be able to solve that too,” says Ramaphosa.

Video: 2026 Municipal Polls | Ramaphosa on ANC campaign trail in Ekurhuleni