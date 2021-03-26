The ANC adopted a resolution to set up the Integrity Commission at its 2012 national conference to deal with unethical behaviour within party ranks.

The African National Congress (ANC) will hold its regular National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting starting on Friday until Sunday.

Issues up for discussion include funding for tertiary education, the forthcoming local elections, the COVID-19 response and the vaccine rollout.

A discussion of the terms of reference of the party’s Integrity Commission is set to top the agenda of the three-day meeting.

However, the commission’s recommendations have often times been sidestepped. This includes its call for the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule to step down pending his corruption case.

Integrity Commission report below:

Some party members say this is because the commission is not empowered to do its job as its recommendations are not binding.

They also want it to report directly to the NEC instead of the Secretariat Office.

They are now pinning their hopes on the NEC meeting to adopt the commission’s new terms of reference.

ANC virtually briefs media on developments within the party: