The African National Congress (ANC) in the Waterberg region in Limpopo says it will instruct its party caucus in the council of Modimolle-Mookgophong local municipality to institute a motion of no confidence against the mayor over irregular claims for travel expenses.

ANC spokesperson in the region, Matome Moremi Taueatsoala says the Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor, Marleen Van Staden has been paid about R90 000 for travel expenses in a period of six months. He says the trips include her travel from home to work.

“The ANC in Waterberg is dismayed by the rampant and blatant by the mayor of the financially stricken Modimolle-Mookgophong municipality Marleen Van Staden who is claiming money for petrol for reporting on duty. The ANC will be instructing the party caucus to institute a motion of no confidence against her in the next coming few days,” says Taueatsoala.

Van Staden says she has claimed travel expenses for work related activities only, just like other councillors including those from the ANC.

“I have not used the municipal vehicle since December 2021. At the moment there are no plans to procure the mayoral vehicle for the municipality because we actually just can’t afford it. Since the start of the new term, all councillors at the municipality including councillors of the ANC have claimed travel expenses for work related activities,” says Van Staden.