The African National Congress in the Waterberg region in Limpopo says it acted within its right when it proceeded with the swearing-in ceremony of its councillor as mayor at the Thabazimbi local municipality on Friday.

Judy Mohape was sworn-in on Friday by a council formed by ANC councillors. A pastor administered the oath after a magistrate refused to preside over the ceremony, citing that the mayoral position is still a subject of court process.

Mohape was elected mayor in November by an ANC-led council. An urgent application by the Democratic Alliance to set aside Mohape’s election as mayor was struck off the roll last week due to lack of urgency.

ANC spokesperson in the Waterberg region, Seraka Mapeka says that ruling cleared the way for Mohape to be sworn-in.

“What we find hope in is the fact that the Polokwane High Court has taken a decision to dismiss the court application that was brought by the DA against the mayor-ship of Judith Mohape as mayor of particular municipality.”