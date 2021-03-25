File Photo: The incident at the Clicks store was captured on video which has since gone viral.

The ANC leadership in the City of Tshwane, together with Amandebele Ndzundza Sokhulumi Traditional Authority,

have expressed shock and disgust over an incident that took place at the Clicks store at the Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand yesterday.

A manager at the centre told a customer who was dressed in traditional Ndebele attire that he was not decently dressed and asked him to leave. However, the store manager at Clicks intervened and the man was allowed to continue shopping. T

The incident was captured on video which has since gone viral. Leader of the ANC in the council Dr Kgosi Maepa says they will approach the Equality Court, the South African Human Rights Commission as well as the CRL Commission to seek justice.

“The African National Congress in the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipal Council condemns in the strongest possible terms – the actions and statements of an individual who undermined Amandebele culture, customs and traditions by speaking and talking down to an iNdebele person who was at Clicks in Boulders in Midrand. We support Amandebele Ndzundza Tribal Authority that is located in the City of Tshwane in their action to seek justice and push for consequence management in this regard.”

Clicks to lay formal complaint against centre manager

Clicks said it will lay a formal complaint against the manager at the Boulders Shopping Centre,

At the entrance to a store, the man is confronted by another man – later identified as a centre manager – who asks him to leave.

Clicks, where the incident happened, says it has been left embarrassed by the centre manager’s actions. It says its store manager intervened and the man was allowed to continue shopping.

Outraged social media users took to Twitter to express their frustration over the incident.

They have called for the immediate dismissal of the Boulders Shopping Center manager, who has been identified as Jose Maponyane.

Others have described the manager’s actions as ‘self-hate and disappointing’.

MR Mall” says people are dressed inappropriately when they are dressed in isiindebele.What madness is this? Hebanna . https://t.co/Gbug5AeZqc