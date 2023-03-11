The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane says it is disappointed with the latest developments in the City of Tshwane. This after the resignation of the city’s executive Mayor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela.

He was forced to part ways with the metro after being accused of submitting fraudulent rehabilitation documents to the council.

The city has revealed that Makwarela, who was a COPE PR councillor was declared insolvent in 2016 but failed to submit proof that he has undergone rehabilitation.

The ANC’s Tshwane regional chairperson, George Matjila, says they are leaving everything to the law enforcement agencies.

“Well, we are very shocked, devastated and shattered. We never thought a man with a Ph.D. could commit such a lousy mistake. He disappointed us. The man has committed fraud. The court has distanced itself from the letter that he circulated himself. So our focus now is to get a new mayor,” adds Matjila.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane has conceded that it did not have measures in place to verify the authenticity of Makwarela’s rehabilitation order.

Tshwane Metro spokesperson Selby Bokaba says the city has to now find ways to deal with verifying documents.

“We’re now focused on Tshwane, but I think this issue is not only pervasive to Tshwane. Because you’ve got 257- municipalities across the country, so all the municipalities would be impacted by this. Do the municipalities do the vetting – all the 257- municipalities – I doubt it. I don’t think they have that capacity, but the issue of Dr Makwarela of course has opened us up to other avenues – as to how do we prevent a recurrence of this matter. So, certainly- it’s something that as the city we will have to look into,” says Bokaba.

The video below is reporting more on the story: