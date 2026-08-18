ANC in Tshwane accuses Mayor Moya of corruption

The African National Congress (ANC) in the City of Tshwane has accused ActionSA and Mayor Nasiphi Moya of corruption and misuse of city service providers.

Both the ANC and the Democratic alliance (DA) are calling for the mayor to provide proof that she personally paid for home renovations and it did not come out of the City’s coffers.

National chairperson of ActionSA, Michael Beaumont says there is no credibility to these claims.

Beaumont has added that in the absence of any evidence, there is nothing to support the allegations made.

“The claim that this company that does business with the City of Tshwane was dealing with these renovations is entirely without foundation. We have seen the documentation proving which company it is that has done these renovations and it’s very clear there’s no link between these two things. But what we are seeing is a very deliberate effort to try and discredit the only mayor in the last 10 years who’s got Tshwane moving forward in the right direction. And I don’t think people have to scratch their heads too hard to work out that with two and a half months to go to a local government election, some political parties are starting to panic.”

Meanwhile the DA’s Dikeledi Selowa says this is not a political witch-hunt against Moya.

“The one thing that’s very important to note is that these are obviously allegations and there is no political witch-hunt against Mayor Nasiphi Moya. Instead, she made a statement that opened up all the other parties to come to the forefront and ask these questions. Now, there are emails sent by a concerned member. There were journalists asking. And she tried to get ahead of the story. That’s the first thing. Now, with smoke, there’s fire. And the thing that nobody’s even asking is that Nasiphi open up her personal finances. If she paid for this herself, she just needs to categorically say that these are the invoices.”