The provincial leadership on Friday resolved that it would not support a particular slate to lead the party, but would instead release several names to its branches to discuss, in preparation for the ANC’s Elective Conference.

It has suggested several names for the positions of Deputy President, Secretary General, and Deputy Secretary General. In the position of National Chairperson, it has only named Gwede Mantashe.

The Provincial leadership in a statement says it continues to support Ramaphosa, as it resolved at its provincial conference in June.