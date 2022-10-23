ANC provincial chairperson Oscar Mabuyane says utterances from the two former presidents were unfortunate and destructive.

Mabuyane believes that the two senior leaders of the movement should have raise their issues within the structures of the ANC, rather than to launch a public attack on the ANC and its leadership.

“These challenges are not new, they are not for this current leadership , even the current president of the anc. These are challenges that the ANC have been inheriting over years , so we should take a collective responsibility to a certain extent and see how best are we finding panisia to address these problems so i do not think it is going to be a right way. What we have just observed over the last 24 hours , actually it is very unfortunate , actually destructive , really bordering on something that we should not really witness as the younger generation of the ANC,” added Mabuyane.

Mabuyane added that, they are joining hands with the KZN ANC provincial leadership, to condemn the new tendencies that seeks to destroy the ANC.

“We really join the KZN PEC on their call to say this cannot be allowed. This cannot continue and ANC as an organization should condemn this, so that it is not allowed. It is really anti-ANC, it’s a new culture that we are seeing for whatever reasons that we do not know and these leaders are part of the collective leadership and we really appreciate, we really love them , we really respect them and we really actually want to be enriched by their experiences but their experiences must not border on destroying the ANC,” added Mabuyane

