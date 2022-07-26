The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament says it will wait for Parliament to be informed regarding recommendations for the suspension of Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe before commenting.

The Judicial Service Commission on Monday decided to recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa that Hlophe be suspended pending an impeachment process by Parliament.

It had found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct in relation to his attempts to improperly influence two former Constitutional Court Justices in a matter involving former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption charges in 2008.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina says it’s too early to form an opinion on the matter now. “We will wait for the proper processes when the matter is refereed properly in line with the protocols of parliament it’s only then that we are going to comment on the matter of the JSC recommendation.

“We cannot speak on behalf of the President. The President has not as yet commented on the matter. And we must respect at all times, respect the separation of powers. We are a legislative arm and the JSC has not recommended it to us. They are recommending it to the president. We are going to get a quote from there whether the matter is going to be brought to us as the national assembly or not.”

Meanwhile, the Congress of the People (COPE) in Parliament says it supports the decision of the Judicial Service Commission for Hlophe to be suspended.

COPE National Spokesperson Dennis Bloem says, “The integrity and dignity of the judiciary must always be protected. Nobody is above the law. We support this step. It is a step in the right direction. Judge President John Hlophe – a dark cloud is hanging over his head. He must be suspended.”

VIDEO | JSC recommends that President suspends Judge President John Hlophe: