The African National Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape has resolved that one of its councillors should step down following allegations of fraud and corruption. Julia Katong has appeared in court and is out on bail.

It’s alleged that between April and September last year she demanded payment from a transporting sub-contractor in Kuruman. The ANC in the province says they will continue suspending members who fail to give an acceptable explanation for any alleged wrongdoing.

The party says they also support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to mandate the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate all allegations relating to the misuse of COVID-19 relief funds.

Rooting out corruption

The ANC has reiterated that it is serious about rooting out corruption. This after President Cyril Ramaphosa penned a letter to ANC members, conceding that the governing party is deeply implicated in corruption allegations.

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “The letter written out by the President is consistent with what was expressed by the NEC. This is just a demonstration that we are quite serious about dealing with the rot of corruption. Before the President could write this letter, the SG conveyed a memo on the declaration of interests by ANC leaders and MPs and councilors, so we can begin to know the kinds of financial interests our cadres have got.”

