ANC in North West submits names of three premier candidates

The African National Congress (ANC) in the North West says it has submitted the names of its three premier candidates to the party’s Provincial Executive Committee (PEC).

This after the party held its extended PEC meeting in Rustenburg yesterday.

Alliance partners and the leagues’ also attended the meeting. Six names were nominated with three making it to the final list.

The ANC’s provincial spokesperson Tumelo Maruping.

“We dealt with the issue of the three nominees of then premier of the North West. Number one is Lazzy Mokgosi who is the deputy chairperson and also former MEC for Social Development. The second one is Suzan Dantjie who is the former speaker of provincial legislature and the third one is Lizzy Mokua who is the trade unionist and the seasoned official of the provincial government. And those are the three names that we are submitting to the national executive committee officials to consider, one of them as the premier of the North West.

Trade union federation, Cosatu, and the ANC Youth League in North West have welcomed the three nominees for Premier in the province.