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ANC in NC to convene to deal with MEC Makatong’s resignation

  • Former NC MEC Fufe Makuteng
  • Image Credits :
  • Fufe Makuteng Facebook
SABC News

The African National  Congress (ANC) in the Northern Cape will convene an urgent Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meeting this week to deal with the fall-out following the resignation of Roads and Public Works MEC, Fufe Makatong.

The resignation comes eight months after Health MEC Maruping Lekwene also resigned from the cabinet of Premier Zamani Saul.

The ANC has rejected Makatong’s resignation.

In a letter penned by the ANC Provincial Chairperson Zamani Saul, he apologized to ANC structures for the latest development in his cabinet.

He has called Fufe Makatong’s resignation a political mishap, that threatened to derail the work of the party, over the voter registration weekend.

Saul says the matter could have been handled with greater care.

The provincial chair in his letter says there is no crisis within the top structures of party. The former MEC is part of the top five and holds the position of provincial treasurer.

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