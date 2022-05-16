The ANC in Mpumalanga has undertaken to go through its database to ensure that every member is vetted. This, after it found that one of the three murder accused in the case of Hillary Gardee, daughter of the former EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee has obtained his membership irregularly. Philemon Lukhele’s membership has now been revoked. Last week, the People’s Democratic Movement of the Kingdom of eSwatini suspended Lukhele’s membership after learning of his arrest.

The ANC has cut ties with Lukhele, who is believed to be in exile here. He was a staunch member of the party until recently. The revelation that he didn’t qualify for the ANC membership because he is not a South African citizen has led the party to vet all members.

“It was found that Mr Lukhele, first of all, is not South African and when he applied for the membership to the branch of ward 29 Nkomazi sub-region in Ehlanzeni district, he didn’t indicate that he is not South African so that the ANC can also advise him to go to the national ANC to apply for a membership before the branch can accept him, we are deeply concern about the conduct of this comrade,” says Ngelosi Ndlovu, Mpumalanga ANC Spokesperson.

The University of Mpumalanga also cut ties with Lukhele. He had a student accommodation contract with the institution. The contract has since been terminated.

“We did this because one, we have to take care of the safety and wellbeing of our students that’s very important to us as the university. Secondly, the university has got one of its values, the value of integrity, meaning if anything that untowards, we cannot associate ourselves with that, it has reputational challenges so we definitely had to cancel the agreement,” says Dr Paul Mameza, University of Mpumalanga.

The university’s Student Representative Council applauded the institution’s management for its swift action.

“The decision to disaccredit the facility was good because after all that thing we received messages from students, saying that they are no longer safe they want to move out,” says Bathini Madinawe, SRC: University of Mpumalanga.

Lukhele and his two co-accused are expected to return to court on June 9. The police investigation continues.

