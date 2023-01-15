The African National Congress (ANC) in the Gert Sibande Region in Mpumalanga has condemned the recent killings of politicians in the area.

This follows Friday’s fatal shooting of Ward 12 Councillor, Sbonelo Mthembu, Sizwe Mbingo and Sandile Khumalo in Thandukukhanya Township.

It is alleged that three unknown men opened fire on them before fleeing the scene. It is the second incident in the area, two months after the Deputy Regional Chairperson was shot dead.

The ANC Regional Chairperson, Xolani Shozi, says the killings may be politically motivated.

“And the timing of this event as well is worrisome just on Friday when these comrades were killed we inaugurated 7 councillors of the ANC, we are coming from a by-election this December and we reclaimed all five and two PR Councillors. We were anticipating to institute a motion of no confidence in the current leadership at the municipality,” Shozi explained.

