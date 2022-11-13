The African National Congress(ANC) in Mpumalanga has called on the police to act swiftly and arrest those responsible for the killing of the party’s Gert Sibande region deputy chairperson Muzi Manyathi.

Manyathi was gunned down in Mkhondo on Friday last week at the age of 41.

Manyathi was also a councillor in the local municipality.

He was buried in his hometown of Paulpietersburg in KwaZulu-Natal.

ANC provincial chairperson Mandla Ndlovu says Manyathi’s killers are known.

“We want to know the motive of the killing of comrade Manyathi. Crime is crime and he must be arrested. I don’t understand why he is not arrested. He is known, he is staying here in Dube and others are saying in Joburg. The police know these people. If the police do not arrest him, I will go with the ANC volunteers and arrest him.”

