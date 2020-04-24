The ruling party has received complaints from community members that some ANC representatives are keeping the food parcels for themselves.

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal is calling on government to investigate allegations that some councillors are involved in the embezzlement of food parcels meant for vulnerable groups during the national lockdown.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu says the party has received complaints from community members that some ANC representatives are keeping the food parcels for themselves.

Mthembu says such behaviour is tarnishing the party’s image.

“It looks like now people are doing a very dangerous thing involving politics in this crisis where people are suffering because of the lockdown situation which is beyond government and beyond everybody.”

”So, as the ANC, we would like to caution people and we are concerned about people donating food parcels and of course those food parcels don’t reach the people who are supposed to get them.”

”We don’t want to see government programs of ensuring that people are assisted through food parcels being manipulated,” adds Mthembu.

President Ramaphosa warns against food parcel fraudulent behaviour

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that anyone defrauding the vulnerable and stealing food parcels – will face the full might of the law.

This as the Hawks in the Northern Cape are investigating alleged corruption in the distribution of food hampers in the province.

The Northern Cape Social Development Department says they have received numerous complaints from the public and have handed over the information on irregularities to the Hawks.

It has further announced ward councillors will no longer be used to distribute food parcels to the vulnerable.

The department is expected to establish a fraud hotline.

Eersterust community laments the lack of food parcels

Eersterust community members have also complained after they did not receive food parcels.

